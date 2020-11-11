Shajal to get married soon

Shajal Noor

Popular model and actor Shajal Noor is getting married soon. The actor said he will tie the knot after the improvement of the current situation of coronavirus. Shajal said, "If the coronavirus not come, maybe I would have gotten married earlier." But this time the decision is final. "I will get married when the situation is normal." Shajal said about the wedding plans, he has also talked to the family members. "





I am taking advice on how to do it. Since marriage is a special and important part of life, I want to do something that will be remembered forever," he said. Meanwhile, Shajal has caught a new look after Coronavirus. With long hair and a full beard, the audience has found a new Shajal. Shajal said that he is on talk of working on a web series. Meanwhile, Shajal has recently worked on an advertisement for Dakpion.com.



