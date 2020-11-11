Oxford Dictionary reforms 'sexist' meaning of 'woman'



The Oxford English Dictionary reformed the definition of the word 'woman'. The information was provided in the report of The Independent online on Sunday.







Earlier this year, change is made in its Dictionaries by Oxford University Press. To describe the word 'woman', it includes more positive approach. For the first time it has recognized that a 'woman' can be "a person's wife, girlfriend or female lover" instead of just a man's. Expressions, for example, "woman of the moment" were added to equal the old saying of the "man of the moment".





"We have expanded the dictionary coverage of 'woman' with more examples and idiomatic phrases which depict women in a positive and active manner," according to a statement from Oxford University Press. "We have ensured that offensive synonyms or senses are clearly labelled as such and only included where we have evidence of real world usage."





(CNN) The entry for "man" has also been changed to incorporate a similar gender-neutral terminology, while numerous different terms identifying sexual appeal and action have been amended.The review was triggered by a petition set up a year ago by campaigner Maria Beatrice Giovanardi to dispose of all expressions and definitions that oppress or disparage woman.







So far it has gained more than 34,000 signatures. It aimed to eradicate which represented woman as "subordinate or "an irritation" such as "b****, besom, piece, bit, mare, baggage, wench, petticoat, frail, bird, bint, biddy, filly" from the dictionary. Following a gender diversity review that ended earlier this year dozens of words have been changed. Maria Beatrice, a London-based communications and marketing expert, said in her response that she was 85 percent happy with the change. She demanded that the rest of the offensive words be dropped.















