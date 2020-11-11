BREB works to ensure cent pc electrification by Mujib Year

Major Gen (rtd) Moin Uddin, Chairman of the BREB, talking to The Asian Age during an exclusive interview. -AA





Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) is working hard with the view to ensure cent percent electrification across the country by Mujib Year according to the directive of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Meanwhile, we are on the verge of door to achieve the goal, said Major Gen (rtd) Moin Uddin, Chairman of the BREB to The Asian Age, while giving an exclusive interview. The interview was taken by our Staff Reporter Sumaia Sugra Ananna.







1) What steps have been taken by BREB to ensure better services to the subscribers?





Chairman: We are trying to provide better services to all subscribers. In this regard, we have taken some technical steps to avert disruption. Providing correct voltage and frequency is a challenge for us. However, we have to overcome the matter. We are working to keep operative all the transformers and sub-stations to reduce load-shedding. If we can achieve this technical aspect, we will be able to ensure best services to the subscribers.





2) How BREB works to check disruptions caused by natural calamities?





Chairman: BREB is planning to implement insulation of all open overhead cables. Power automatically will cut off, when the overhead cable will be hit by uprooted tree in storm. When a man comes in contact of cable, he gets electrical shock. If we can implement this plan, such accidents will come to reduce. To meet the needs of ongoing 4th Industrial Revolution, we have undertaken SADA project, which stands for System Automation and Data Accumulation.







SADA has locator, which detects faults in any location within short time. Earlier, we would took long time to locate faults in the long lines that emanated from sub-stations. SADA project helps us to locate and fix the faults. In this way, we can provide uninterrupted electricity during the achieving of SDG's goal no 7, which states that "affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all."





3) How BREB addresses challenges posed by Covid 19?



Chairman: Covid 19 hits all the section and hampers normal life. However, we tried to provide uninterrupted services to our clients. We announced some stimulus packages. As per example, we gave promotion to some officials before the designated time and added one week to the normal leave for all officials. We implemented "Durjoge Alor Guerilla" where we provided transport, food and extra bonus to keep active to our technicians. We took special steps to provide uninterrupted services during the irrigation.







4) How much areas currently have come under BREB coverage?





Chairman: We successfully distributed electricity to 461 upazilas out of 500. We achieved this goal one year before the target set by the Prime Minister until 2021. We are currently working at the remaining Rangabali Upazila in Patuakhali and 1059 villages, where we planned to distribute electricity by submarine cable under the river. This project will be completed by December this year. By this project, we will be able to add additional 2,40,000 consumers with off grid from Rangabali Upazila. Thus, BREB will reach to around 3,05,00,000 subscribers across the country.





5) What steps have been taken by BREB to celebrate "Mujib Borsho"?





Chairman: Mujib Borsho is the year, when cent percent electrification in all villages in the country is set to be achieved. We are working with a slogan "Aamar Gram, Aamar Shohor". We have to select a village as a model village, where we will provide all kinds of facilities like education, entertainment, proper sanitization and industrialization. We also have to provide 50KW electricity free of cost to facilitate all the businesses in the villages. In this way, BREB will be able to create employment and make all the villages self-reliant.







