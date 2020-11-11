Suspended SI Akbar on 7-day remand



A Sylhet court has put the suspended sub-inspector of Bandarbazar Police Station, Akbar Hossain Bhuiya, on a seven-day remand following his arrest in connection with the death of Raihan Ahmed in police custody.





Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Abul Kashem gave the order when the PBI, investigating agency of the case, produced him before the court seeking a seven-remand remand. Awlad Hossain, inspector of Sylhet Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) is the investigation officer of the case. Police arrested Akbar Hossain Bhuiya from Dona bordering area in Kanaighat upazila of Sylhet on On Monday.





Akbar had been absconding following the death of Raihan Ahmed in police custody.Victim's family alleged that Raihan Ahmed, a resident of Akharia in Sylhet city, was beaten to death in police custody at Bandarbazar Police outpost.Tahmina Akter Tanni, wife of Raihan filed a case with Kotwali Police Station the following day accusing a good number of unidentified people.The authorities suspended four policemen, including the then in-charge of Bandarbazar Police outpost Akbar on October 12.Three policemen, including Ashek, were withdrawn the same day.The case was later transferred to the PBI.





