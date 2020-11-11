India will use its vaccine to help humanity?



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India will use its vaccine production and distribution capacity to help the world fight the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Modi was speaking at the 20th summit of SCO Council of Heads of State which was held virtually. In his remarks, he said that India is the "largest vaccine producting country" in the world, reports Hindustan Times.





"In this very difficult time of unprecedented epidemic, India's pharma industry has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries. As the world's largest vaccine producing country, India will use its vaccine production and distribution capacity to help the whole humanity in fighting this crisis,"?Modi said.He was addressing the summit attended by top leaders of eight countries including Russia, China and Pakistan, who are the SCO?members.





In 2017, India became a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of State and ever since then, PM?Modi has been leading the Indian delegation to the summit which is held annually. During the summit, the council sets the agenda and main directions for the next year.?Modi further pushed for new UN?reforms. "The United Nations (UN) has completed its 75 years. But despite many successes, the basic goal of the United Nations is still incomplete.







The world, which is suffering from the economic and social suffering of the epidemic, is expected to bring about a complete change in the system of the UN," the prime minister said.This year's SCO summit which was held through video conference was chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and each country was given 10 minutes to speak.





