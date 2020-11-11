

The US media played a crucial part in the Presidential Election 2020. As much as it updated the world on the most recent news about the election, confusion also prevailed over the public. When asked to talk about the effect of the US media, Dr. Kaberi Gayen, Professor & Chairperson, Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, university of Dhaka said,"The American media polarizes its people, taking advantage of the fact that people's trust in it.Thus creating a division.







The polarization deepened in the last 5 years. You can look at the reports of renowned PEW research center." She added, "The media is divided into two camps, the republicans and the democrats; and they do not trust each other's news."





She explained on this saying. "The republicans disbelieve what the democrat supporting media houses say, and vice versa. And this mistrust has spread into the people. The country has become extremely polarized specially through this U.S election. No one actually knew what was happening; confusion and mistrust was everywhere. I think it still is."







A few days back, a number of TV networks interfered with the live coverage of Donald Trump's address over concerns the US president was spreading disinformation. When asked to comment on this, renowned journalist Ishtiaq Reza told Asian Age, "Media should speak the truth. The American media does that. The freedom of media is directly related to the practice of democracy in the U.S. The people in America have faith over their media and the media have earned it."







Ishtiaq Reza also said, "The U.S media is for the people and democracy. They are never anti people. They are not anti democracy a, anti human rights. American media is very vibrant, it influences politics."





Gopa Biswas Caesar. Assistant Professor. Department of Television, Film and Photography. Faculty of Social Sciences, comments, "The Media is a very powerful tool in swaying the opinions of the people. The Americans have been doing it from the very early age through the Creel Commission." She adds, "The ruling party can stay in power for as long as they want when all their actions gets validated and supported from the intellectual class . American parties try to achieve that through their supported media. Noam Chomsky talked about this is in his 'Media control' published in 1991."







"Also, The US is very concerned about their image. When they want, the media can; within six months, change public's opinion in their favor. And Trump did not know how to handle the media properly. Covid-19, BLM movement and mishandling of the media led to trump's defeat." She opines. Robaet Ferdous ,Professor, Department of Mass Communication & Journalism, University Of Dhaka, remarked, "In election times, the US media take sides openly. They get biased. In Bangladesh you won't see that happening. The media remains neutral, at least on the surface.







He added, "The US media, rather the global media holds a great deal of power over people. The election result did not have an official announcement when the news of Biden winning came out. It was the media outlets who declared by projecting the score. And people believed, accepted.







Many presidents and head of the states have congratulated Biden. So how did they know? There is no official announcement yet. Well, they knew through the media." He ended saying , "Every government hides information from the citizens and lies at times. The task of the media is to find and establish the truth amidst all these. The American media does that well at times."





Leave Your Comments