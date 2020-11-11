10 arrestees on 7-day remand

Police on Tuesday arrested ten people of the Mind Aid Hospital, a mental health clinic in capital's Adabor in connection with the alleged 'killing' of senior assistant superintendent of police Anisul Karim. -Agency



Police have arrested ten people of the Mind Aid Hospital, a mental health clinic, at the capital's Adabor in connection with the alleged 'killing' of senior assistant superintendent of police Anisul Karim.There are allegations that the police official was died from physical torture by the employees of the clinic on Monday soon after he was taken there.





A clip of CCTV footage over the torture went viral on social media. The arrestees are Mind Aid's marketing manager Arif Mahmud Joy, coordinator Redwan Sabbir, kitchen chef Md Masud, pharmacist Tanvir Hasan, ward boy Zobayer Hossain, Tanif Molla, Sanjeeb Chowdhury, Ashim Chandra Pal, Liton Ahmmad, and Saiful Islam Palash.A Dhaka court on Tuesday granted seven days to police to grill all the 10 arrestees.





Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court Judge Md Shahidul Islam gave the order following a 10-day remand prayer of police. Anisul Karim's father Saijuddin Ahmed filed a murder case with Adabor Police Station on Monday accusing 15 persons with their names, including the 10 arrestees. Harun Or Rashid, deputy commissioner of Tejgaon Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police confirmed it at a media briefing on Tuesday.





ASP Anisul Karim





He said, "It is a case of murder. Anisul was admitted to a government mental hospital but later shifted to that private clinic."He went on to add that there could be an involvement of middlemen; and an investigation will be carried out as to why Anisul was taken to that clinic.''





The DC further added, "The arrested people have confessed to their offence during initial interrogation. The clinic has no legal papers.''Citing complaints from patients and their family members, Harun Or Rashid said, ''That hospital persuade patients from different hospitals illegally to bring them there.''



Anisul Karim, hailed from Gazipur, was posted to Barishal Metropolitan Police's traffic department. He returned home to Gazipur from Barishal on Monday. His sister later took him to Mind Aid Hospital.Mrityunjoy Dey Sajal, an additional DC of DMP told media that they have evidence that Anisul was "beaten indiscriminately in the name of treatment" causing his death.Different sources said that Anisul had come home for mental health treatment.





