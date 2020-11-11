Multilateralism way to address Covid-19

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually addressing a high-level event organized by the government of Spain on Tuesday from Dhaka. -AA



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that the Covid-19 pandemic has reminded that no one is safe until everyone is safe. She stressed the need for a constructive multilateralism.She was addressing a high-level event on Tuesday titled "Call for Action: In support of Multilateralism" held on a virtual platform. The government of Spain organized the event in the wake of unique challenges caused by the coronavirus round the world.





The Prime Minister said, "The coronavirus fallout is a harsh reminder that no one is safe until everyone is safe. This pandemic has taught us that global prosperity is lying with comprehensive actions, unity and international cooperation."She went on to day, in a globalised world, constructive multilateralism is not an option but it is the only way-out for a rules-based international order and common progress of humankind.''





The premier mentioned that history proves that any deviation from this united approach will only bring disastrous effects on humankind. In order to address the situation stoked by the Covid-19 pandemic, Sheikh Hasina said, her government has so far allocated 14.14 billion US dollars, which is 4.3 percent of the country's GDP, to protect the livelihood of people.







She recalled that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman also focused on the importance of collective efforts and the role of the UN in his statement at the UNGA in 1974.King of Spain Felipe VI was present at the event, while President of Spain Pedro Sánchez, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, President of South Africa Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, Prime Minister of Canada Justine Trudeau and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, among others, spoke at the virtual event.







Leave Your Comments