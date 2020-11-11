Bangladesh Test captain Mominul tests positive for coronavirus



Bangladesh test captain Mominul Haque has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief physician said on Tuesday."He is coronavirus positive with mild symptoms," physician Debashish Chowdhury told reporters.The 29-year-old batsman, who has represented the Asian side in 40 tests, is self-isolating at home.Mominul is the second high-profile Bangladesh cricketer to test positive for the virus after national Twenty20 captain and all-rounder Mahmudullah, who was forced to miss his team's playoff in the Pakistan Super League.





Mominul said he had slight symptoms earlier for which he underwent a test. The result came out as positive."I have had a fever since the day before yesterday. Otherwise I don't have a lot of symptoms," Mominul said. Mominul's wife was also tested positive for the virus."We both have quarantined ourselves at home. I urge all to pray for our speedy recovery," he added.





Earlier, Abu Jayed Rahi, Saif Hassan and Mashrafe Mortaza had also tested positive, and have since recovered. A few cricketers and coaching staff from the Under-19 camp had also tested positive last month.BCB is planning to arrange a T20 tournament, named as Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020, in late November where five teams will participate. The players draft of this competition will be held this Thursday.





Mominul played the recently concluded BCB President's Cup and was in the draft list of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. With a positive Covid-19 result, Mominul's participation in the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 has become uncertain now.=Experts fear Bangladesh might face another surge in infections during the winter, having reported 423,620 cases so far, including 6,108 deaths.

