BCB mulling to open stadium for spectators in limited scale

A view of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium with spectators at Mirpur. - Collected



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is considering the spectators' presence in the stadium in limited scale during the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, slated to begin in the third week of this month, BSS report. The board's CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said the BCB will take a decision in this regard after discussing the matter with the concerned authorities of the government. "





There is some limitation for the spectators to watch the game live in the stadium as of now according to the guidelines of the government," Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said on Tuesday. "Nevertheless, we'll discuss the matter with the concerned authorities of the government. We'll do it that way what they will permit or say."





The BCB has already taken the decision to kick-start the Bangabandhu T20 Cup in the third week of November. Already they have finalized the five corporate houses for the five teams and also named the team. The board has already set the date of the Players Draft which is on November 12 and at the same time, they have finalized the broadcast for the tournament.







The rest of the decisions regarding the tournament will be finalized very soon, said the CEO."We have come a long way with the tournament. We have finalized the team sponsors and there is a matter of broadcast which we also finalized. There are still some things like rights and others to be decided, which we'll finalize very soon."



The five teams which will take part in the tournament are Beximco Dhaka, Gazi Group Chattogram, Fortune Barishal, Minister Group Rajshahi and Gemcon Khulna.Meanwhile, BCB has sent the bio-bubble plan to West Indies for their consideration for the upcoming bilateral series in Bangladesh.





The Caribbean side is due to visit Bangladesh in January for two Tests, three ODI's and as many T20 internationals that will make the hosts resume international cricket after a long Covid-19 forced hiatus."We have contacted the West Indies Cricket Board in this regard and sent a bio-bubble plan for the series. At the same time we also sent the plan to the concerned ministries in our country," BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said on Tuesday.







"We will take the final decision once we get the feedback from the West Indies Cricket Board regarding this plan."The CEO said West Indies requested the BCB to complete the tour in the shortest possible time."There was a request from them to complete the tour in the shortest possible time. We are working on that but no final decision is taken yet," he added.





It was learnt BCB is trying to reduce the normal 14-day quarantine for the host and make it down to seven days so that they can start their preparation without much delay.BCB CEO said earlier that they are studying all available bio-bubble models before preparing their own 'bio-bubble' plan for the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 tournament, slated for November-December as well as for the tourists.





