Nannu slams Nasir after shocking beep test score

Nasir Hossain who is dubbed as "Mr. Finiser" made an upsetting result in the second and final round of the beep test conducted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in Mirpur on Tuesday.





Nasir who last played for Tigers in 2018 had to get 11 to pass the beep test but he got only 8.5! Off spinner Sohag Gazi and pacer Subashis Roy also frustrated with dreadful beep test score. A stylish middle-order batsman Nasir was once seen as a future Bangladesh star but over the last few years, several controversies, a couple of injuries, poor form put him out of focus.





A total of 113 cricketers took part in the two-day fitness test organized by the BCB. Tuesday was the second and final day of the fitness test. The mandatory test was conducted to determine the fitness levels of players who are expected to be in the draft for the forthcoming Bangabandhu T20 tournament.Bangladesh top all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who returned home last Thursday is all set to give his fitness test today, according to BCB.







Although the BCB first had allowed players with scores as low as 9 to participate in the domestic circuit but later the BCB decided that the players would need to score at least 11 points in the beep test in order to be allowed to play in the domestic cricket. Experienced Nasir however totally frustrated in beep test. BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu is upset to see such a miserable state of Nasir's fitness. Even he suggested Nasir to quit cricket.





"He is in a very poor condition with fitness. He can't play. That's what I get 8 mark easily if I give the test. Those who are failing will not be tested again. You see, if you want to pass the fitness test, you have to practice. You can't pass easily without any practice. Razzak, Shahriar Nafees has done well, he did not learn? Physical and Strength Coach Nick Lee was astonished after seeing Nasir's fitness level. Nasir is a national level player, a first-class contracted player. His fitness level is 8 can you believe this?" Nannu said on Tuesday.





Not only Nasir Hossain, off-spinner Sohag Gazi, who also played for national team, also failed the fitness test. Where he needed 11 to pass, he got 9.4. Nannu, who was frustrated with him, said,"Not to mention Sohag Gazi, his fitness level is 9. There is nothing new to think about those who have failed. I have been running with them for two years.





Not possible anymore. You must keep fit to play cricket. We cannot make anyone fit. Play as long as you are fit, otherwise don't play. I don't think Nasir wants to play cricket. Nick told me he didn't want to play. Sohag Gazi is in the same situation." Another out of 113 cricketers has failed, he is pacer Subashis Roy. He got 9.8 in the beep test. The Players' Draft of the Bangabandhu T20 tournament is on November 12.





