Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has seized a truckload of Indian sandalwood from Navaron-Satkhira intersection in Sharsha upazila of Jashore on Tuesday night





According to BGB 49 Commanding Officer Lt Col Selim Reza, they seized a covered van after being tipped off that 1.04 ton sandalwood has an estimated market value of Tk1.56 crore was being smuggled into Bangladesh from India.





A case has been filed over the seizure, he said.





