7 ‘Shibir activists’ detained in Bogura





Police arrested seven suspected leaders and activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir from a dormitory at Malotinagar in Bogura district town on charge of suspected sabotage activities.

The arrestees were identified as Shahin Alam, 24, Al Galif, 23, Zia Alam, 24, Abdul Kuddus, 25, Mehedi Hasan, 28, Golam Martuza, 27 and Yusuf Ali, 27. They hail from different districts.

Police conducted the drive at the dormitory and arrested seven people along with five sacks of jihadi books, laptop, computer and some sharp weapons, said Sanatan Chakraborty, additional superintendent of Bogura Police.

Sanatan said they had information that the arrestees gathered at the dormitory, owned by one Hamidul Haque Tota Mia, to carry out subversive activities, he said.

A case was filed in this connection.

