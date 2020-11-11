25 new dengue cases recorded in 24 hours





The number of new dengue cases continues to rise in Bangladesh as the health authorities said 25 people were hospitalized with the mosquito-borne disease in the past 24 hours until Wednesday morning.





Currently, 89 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.





Since January, the health authorities reported 792 dengue cases, and 698 of the patients recovered.





Bangladesh recorded 101,354 dengue cases last year and 179 people died from the mosquito-borne fever, according to official figures.





A similar situation this year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, would put the country’s health system under great stress, experts said.





The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) launched an anti-mosquito campaign from Nov 2, hoping to keep the number of dengue cases low this year.

