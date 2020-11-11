Shakib aces fitness test





Bangladesh’s ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan passed the fitness test with ease on Wednesday morning ahead of a five-team T20 league starting later this month.





He scored over 13 in the BCB fitness test where the benchmark was set at 11.





Shakib’s one-year ban for failing to report corrupt approaches ended recently. He returned home last Thursday and sparked controversy by violating quarantine rules.





The all-rounder said he was eager to get back to competitive cricket. He played his last recognised cricket back in October 2019 in the Caribbean Premier League.





Shakib might get a chance to make his comeback to international cricket early next year when the West Indies will visit Bangladesh for a full series.





