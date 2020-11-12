Diner Sheshe





"When I was 12, my family moved to Srinagar where bloodshed and firing was the norm. I hated violence and was determined to stop it. So one day, I scribbled 'Peace' on my school walls and convinced my classmates to protest- we made white flags and walked the streets. Unexpectedly, firing started; a known shopkeeper rescued me. We were in hiding for 2 days- he managed to contact my parents and I went home.







Abbu kept a strict eye on me after that. But my aunt convinced Ammi to put me in a Madrasa- 'They know how to tame rebel kids', she said.







On the first day itself, I saw how patriarchal the teachers were- girls weren't allowed to have opinions; any girl who questioned their teachings was beaten up. I tried to convince the other girls to raise their voice- but the teachers hit me until I bled. Infuriated, I screamed, 'Yaha mujhe Khuda nazar nahi aate'; it didn't go down well.







I was locked up in a room for months; there were insects in the food they fed me. I tried to run away but in vain. I fell severely ill- the Maulanas had to take me to the hospital. Through the nurses, I sent a letter to Abbu. When Abbu saw me, he was shocked- I had boils all over and couldn't walk; he took me home at once.







But Ammi still blamed me. Abbu would travel for work- once when he was away my brother sent me back to the Madrasa.







3 years later, I mustered the courage to run away to Bombay again. I restarted my career- I sent out my CV and within weeks, I was back in the game; I was featured in magazines like Vogue and Grazia. I also started painting and writing about women's issues- it was my way of venting. It's been 10 years since I came to Bombay; I want to buy my own house and settle here. For now, I keep shuffling between Mumbai and Kashmir- my parents still have an issue accepting me, but I'm at peace. I do what makes me happy- I wear a hijab when I feel like and don't otherwise. I went bald after a breakup and let my hair grow for a shoot.





Humans of Bombay, Fb

