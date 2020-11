BSMMU vice-chancellor inaugurated the Dr AHM Ahsan Ullah library at BSMMU premises on Wednesday. -AA



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), vice-chancellor Prof Dr Kanak Kanti Barua inaugurated the Dr AHM Ahsan Ullah library at BSMMU premises on Wednesday. A commemorative discussion meeting was held in this regard at the Rashid Uddin Ahmed Seminar Hall. Professor ATM Mosharraf Hossain presided over the function.

