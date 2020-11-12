Nation can't develop without practice of science: Osman

Minister of Science and Technology Yeafesh Osman speaking at an award distribution ceremony at NMST on Wednesday. -AA



Minister of Science and Technology Yeafesh Osman said, "Bangabandhu has shown us how to live by fighting. The dreams of 30 lakh martyrs must be fulfilled with the help of science. A nation can not develop is without the practice of science. We have to hand over our country to the next generation. Our future generation needs to be honest as people. Honest people will take Bangladesh to a greater place".





The Minister was speaking as the chief guest at the award distribution ceremony of 'Sheikh Russell Shishu Kishor competition' held at the premises of National Museum of Science and Technology (NMST) on Wednesday. Vice President of Science Popularization Association Munir Hasan and Chairman of Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority Engineer Md Mozammel Haque spoke on the occasion.



Total 85 students from all over Bangladesh were awarded as the best science contestants in the ceremony.





