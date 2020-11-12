7 Shibir leaders arrested in Bogura

Bogura Sadar Police have arrested 7 leaders and activists with firearms, jihadi books from a mess in Bogura town on Tuesday night. -AA



A team of police of Sadar police station in Bogura have arrested seven leaders and activists with home-made arms and huge amount of Jihadi books from their possession from a student mess at Malotinagar area under Bogura town at around 11 PM on Tuesday night.





Acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by Additional SP of Sadar Circle of Bogura Sonatan Chakrabarty and Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar police station Humayun Kabir and their forces conducted the successful drive in the area. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar police station Humayun Kabir said that the leaders and activists of Shibir have gathered there for planning to conduct sabotage activities and police arrested them with five sacks of Jihadi books, 2 machetes, 2 big Knives, sticks, Computer and Laptop from the spot.





The arrested Shibir men were identified as Shahin Alam, 24, Asadul Al Galib, 24, Mehedi Hasan, 25, Zia Alam, 25, Golam Mortuza, 26, Abdul Quddus, 25, and Yusuf Ali, 27. Contacted, Sonatan chakrabart, Addl Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sadar circle police said that they have gathered there for conducting sabotage in the area and a case on sabotage and anti-terrorism acts was lodged with sadar police station in Bogura on Wednesday morning.





--- Mamun-ur-Rashid, Bogura

