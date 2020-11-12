Can education play the role in our development as it did in Japan?





Dr. Monjure Khoda has recently looked into the role education played in the development of Japan in his book Japaner Unnayane Shikkhar Bhumika (Dyu Publication, Dhaka, 2020). This is an amazing story of an unprecedented development driven by universal education of a once very poor and natural resource-deprived country like Japan. Why not a book of such a development story on France or Canada or Australia or Malaysia? It could have been such a pleasure for us to see a book on the role of education in the development of Bangladesh. Instead, why particularly Japan? Dr. Monjure Khoda got his higher education in that country and his research subject was to find the roles education played in the course of development of these two countries. It is, therefore, natural for him to write such a book. Couldn’t others write about such experiences of other countries where they went to live or study?







The answer is: No, it couldn’t be. Japan is truly a unique country which has this remarkable story of building human resources skillfully using the tool of universal quality education and paving this vast road of development against many odds. Developing countries can study and follow its experiences for their own progress. Better if they could copy it. If Bangladesh did it, she could say good bye to all the western pundits and consultants working at a high price for the development of our education sector. In that case a book on the role of education in our development cannot be a farfetched idea in the near future. Can someone write such a book one day about us?





This is the core message Monjure Khoda provides in this book. And he did not exaggerate at all, neither am I doing. Interesting thing is that Japan learned this game from the west and they used their learning better than the western. Yet in doing so it did not lose any of its cultural heritage and characteristics. Copying by humans should be just like this, doing better than the original. This message lay as a seed many years ago in the writing of Rabindranath Tagore. He wrote that as soon as it came into Japan’s head it had to learn lessons from Europe for its self-protection, all its efforts gushed forth from within it. In Tagore’s opinion it was a most remarkable incident in history.





There are nice discussions in this book on many similarities and dissimilarities between Japan and Bangladesh. Despite so many similarities that we shared centuries ago, how did we lag behind them by nearly 150 years? We are struggling to accomplish many of the things that they completed so many years ago. In the comparative discussion the author says that Japan introduced a uniform compulsory primary education in 1871 and 30 years later (1905) the number of school going children rose to 95.6 percent in that country.







It is worth remembering that in 1871 Bengal, people were dying like flies in the most terrible famine engineered by the British rulers and the ashes of the failed Great Rebellion of India was still burning here and there. Afterwards when Japan, turning into an imperialist country, began to attack others, Bengal was fighting in India to gain freedom from the British rule. Until 1947 we spent time in fighting between brothers and then till 1971 between friends. Time went by after that too without doing anything meaningful. The compulsory primary education could not be started until 1991. There are still 10 types of schools and three streams of education at the national level in Bangladesh.





It is not enough to catch up with Japan only on paper. We should try to be their equal in work. We Bangalis are champion in words but the Japanese are people of work. The author says that a Japanese person will do for you more than what s/he promises. In any government or private offices, banks or shops in Japan, everyone rushes to help you. No one behaves like a boss and they become happy being able to serve their clients, customers or people visiting them. In such places in our country there is no worker, everyone is a boss here. And it is your duty to express your gratitude for having the rare chance of serving them! Whatever they do here for us do out of their great kindness for the helpless like us. The British has gone and their souls are reigning everywhere.







The language of the British is still standing more firmly than any other subject in our education system. We ourselves are now embracing it too tightly to let it go. We have a glorious example of shedding blood for our mother tongue and are proud of presenting the world with an International Day for Mother Language. Yet we feel a distorted pride in being able to speak in a strange language that sounds like English and as a sign of the success of our education in not knowing how to read and write in correct Bengali. The Japanese do not beat the drum of their love for their mother tongue.





They just do all their works and thinking in their own language though Japanese language is much harder to learn than Bengali. They need to learn 1,006 letters and then 1,130 more to be able to learn the language well. We are sweating over two types of e-kar and u-kar, two na’s, three sa’s and a few compound letters and wasting a lot of energy for flattening out them. The author says, in Japan from preprimary to higher study and research work they do everything in their own language. Whatever valuable books, journals and studies are published in any language anywhere in the world are instantly translated into the Japanese language.







Education starts from preprimary in their country, for all children. It is unlike the preprimary we have loosely started for some years now. Every child goes to class, no one drops out, almost never any child stays absent from the class because school is a place of joy for the Japanese children. Teachers and students together sit to have their meals in school. They have no final exam at the end of every year. Children never fail in any class because teachers work hard for their success; if there is any failure it is teacher’s, not the child’s. Japanese teachers are deeply respected and highly dedicated. Those who are most talented become teachers in primary schools. They get salaries more than what any civil service provides.





Teachers were highly respected once in our society, too. In the pre-British Bengal, there were many primary schools that sat on the courtyards in the villages and were run by dedicated teachers. One teacher taught his students throughout the school years, as it was in Japan too. Students of any class or religions studied together without discrimination and they learned how to read, write and count. The objective was to prepare children for their daily social and economic activities. That education system has developed into today’s form in Japan. On the other hand, ours has been forcefully uprooted and replaced by a bureaucratic system by the British for the purpose of creating a class of educated clerks to serve them.





Japan took primary education to the door of each of its citizens. Instead, we saw the British rulers setting up a system of higher education alienated from people. Since then we have been caged in this system of half-foreign speaking, clerk producing so-called higher education. Education shapes the Japanese lives in full, not in half. There are no ‘extra-curricular activities’ like ours in the education system because sports and cultural activities are part of their teaching-learning, not anything extra. They have no ‘outside book’ as in our system because any good and important book is valued by them, not considered alien as in our eyes.





Rich parents in our country love to take their children to school and bring them home by car. They give rich foods in the bags of their children without ever caring about what his/her classmates eat or cannot eat. We teach our children a nasty competition with their class friends and to boast of wealth, social position, talent, etc. Almost every Japanese parent owns a car but they do not think it fitting to show off their wealth to other children who might not have that. They keep their cars away from the school and their children go by walking. The basic teaching in their school is cooperation with one another. There are many examples given in the book showing their sense of duty, honesty, helping attitude and others which may draw tears into our eyes.







Japanese people are worshippers of beauty. Discipline and cleanliness is sown in their blood from their very childhood in school. Moral education is a most important part of their school life. As their moral education is secular, they do not learn to hate each other, rather grow with a uniform sense of morality. Three hours of moral education every week was made compulsory in 1890. Now it has been integrated into the whole system. This moral education is not confined to a few lines of insipid advice for the children. It teaches them to be respectful to others’ opinions, to think independently, to be self-reliant and extends to the feeling of responsibility for animals and plants on earth. Their primary education focuses on their mental development with good behavior and courtesy, sense of beauty and commitment to ethics and morality rather than on earning mere skills.





This book has discussed the role of the Meiji government in initiating and establishing this education system. The author also points to the positive influence of Confucian philosophy on their educational development. A matter of wonder is that despite being a fully capitalist country, Japan has built its education system in a social way, even going to the edge of socialism one can say. Bangladesh got the whiff of some socialism just after its independence, some modicum of that can still be traced here. Why yet we could not push our education away from the slippery path of greedy individualism and business interests?







Besides Japan, there are some countries in Europe whose education system is also very developed and worth following by many. Yet Japan is apart from them in this aspect that this country has made use of education as a most effective tool for its overall development. Having almost no natural resources this country has completely relied on the policy of creating human resources through a universal uniform secular education and eventually reached the top of the world. We have more similarities, and they were a lot more two centuries ago, with the Japanese than with any European country. The big differences of today are wrought by history, not embedded in nature. So Bangladesh has most things to learn, take and adopt as its own from Japanese education. There is no time for waste anymore.





The writer is Editor of Biggan O Sangskriti, a little mag.



