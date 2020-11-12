Aamir directs SRK in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'





Fans of superstar Shah Rukh Khan are eagerly awaiting to see him on the big screen once again. The actor is yet to officially announce his next film. He was last seen in the 2018 film 'Zero'. The 'Raees' actor who was in Dubai for the IPL, recently returned to the country. However, before going to Dubai, he reportedly shot for a special cameo in Aamir Khan Starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Aamir Khan had resumed shooting for the film in Delhi post the lockdown. SRK travelled to the capital city to shoot for his parts. According to reports, Aamir Khan directed Shah Rukh Khan's scenes in the film. Reports further state that the two superstars had a blast on the sets and later also headed for a drink post pack up.







