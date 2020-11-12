Magician Jewel Aich in ICU with COVID-19

Jewel Aich



Freedom fighter and Ekushey Padak winner magician Jewel Aich, who recently contracted Covid-19, is being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital. His wife Bipasha Aich confirmed the news to the media on Tuesday night, reports UNB.





She said Jewel Aich had been suffering from fever since November 4. His fever level continued to rise so he underwent COVID-19 test upon doctor's advice, as well as a CT scan of the chest. The test report came out positive and showed that his lungs have also been infected.





Bipasha informed that the magician was taken to a hospital in the capital on Monday morning due to his deteriorating condition. However, his family decided to change the hospital due to unsatisfactory service. He was then admitted to the CMH on Tuesday afternoon, and Bipasha expressed gratitude towards the hospital authorities for taking prompt action.





Regarding his physical condition, Bipasha Aich said her husband is suffering from fever and cough. He has lost his sense of smell and taste. He is being given oxygen, although having no sign of breathlessness yet. Jewel Aich has been suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.







