Tisha to play third gender role in 'Idur Biral'

Popular actress Nusrat Imroz Tisha has been seen by in different roles at different times. This actress always likes to work in challenging roles. This time, for the first time in her career, she is appearing in a completely new character. Tisha has never acted in such a role before in her long acting career. The character is of a third gender. Name Jerry. Tisha will be seen in this role in a play called 'Idur Biral' directed by Sajin Ahmed Babu.





The shooting has already ended at a shooting house in Uttara of the capital. Producer and actor Salauddin Lavlu is also with Tisha. The producer said that Lavlu is playing the role of Kidnapper Masud in this play.





Tisha said about her character in the play, here I played the role of a person of the third gender. I have never been in such a role before. Great story. There has been a new experience working on such a character.







I hope everyone will like the play.' The drama will be aired on RTV next Eid. Meanwhile, Tisha has recently signed a contract for a new film called 'Bhalobas Pritilata'. Pradeep Ghosh is going to make the film based on the famous fiction writer Selina Hossain's novel 'Bhalobas Pritilata'.



