Apurba recovers from Covid-19

Ziaul Faruq Apurba



Popular actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba has recovered from Covid-19. The actor announced the news of his recovery in his personal Facebook account.





The actor thanking his fans and well-wishers said, "By the Grace of Almighty Allah! Finally on the way home. Thanks everyone for your love, support & prayers." The actor tested positive for the novel Covid-19 on November 2. He was admitted to a private hospital on November 3 after his health condition started to deteriorate.

