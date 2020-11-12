Ex-BB governor Shegufta Bakht dies



Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank (BB) Shegufta Bakht Chaudhuri is no more. He breathed his last at United Hospital in the capital on Wednesday at the age of 86, family sources said.





He held the post of the central bank's top boss from 1987 to 1992. Besides, he was the chairman of the National Board of Revenue from 1983 to 1987. Shegufta Bakht Chaudhuri was also an adviser to the caretaker government in 1996.





He was born at Nabiganj upazila in Habiganj in 1931. One of his uncles was prominent author Syed Mujtaba Ali.

