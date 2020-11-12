Govt paves way to separation of judiciary: Anisul Huq



Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on Wednesday said the present government has paved the way to implement the separation of judiciary in line with the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





"After taking office in 2009, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had taken all necessary steps for separation of judiciary which ensured the people's right to get justice", he told the general discussion on Bangabandhu formally brought by leader of the House Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina under section 147 of the rules of procedure in the Jatiya Sangsad, reports BSS. Bangabandhu had deep confidence in rule of law and that's why he had included the freedom of judiciary in the constitution, he said, adding that Bangabandhu also included the separation of judiciary in the article 22 of the constitution to ensure fair trial.





In the article 94/4 of the constitution, Bangabandhu also had ensured freedom of the chief justice and other Supreme Court judges.But after assassination of Bangabandhu on August 15 in 1975, Huq said, the freedom and separation of judiciary remained merely as dream.





To materialize Bangabandhu's dream, he said, the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina constructed 12-storey foundation buildings for chief judicial magistrates throughout the country at a cost of Taka 2,466 crore, extension of sessions and district judge courts at a cost of Taka 163 crore, hundred percent raising of remunerations for the judges and gave them 371 vehicles.





Earlier, the separation of judiciary had been taken place on November 11 in 2000 in line with the Majdar Hossen case, but separation was not effective due to lack of infrastructure facilities.







