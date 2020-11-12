ACC case against MP Papul, wife for money laundering



Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday filed a case against four people, including Laxmipur-2 independent MP Mohammad Shahid Islam alias Kazi Papul and his wife, on charges of money laundering and amassing illegal wealth.





ACC Deputy Director Md Salahuddin filed the case at Dhaka coordinated office -1 against Papul and his wife Salina Islam, who is also an MP from a reserved seat in parliament, ACC Director (Media) Pranab Kumar Bhattachary told UNB. The Commission approved the case during its regular meeting on Tuesday.





The couple's daughter Wafa Islam, Papul's sister-in-law Jesmin Akhter were also made accused of illegal transaction of Tk 148 crore and concealing information about properties worth around Tk 2.31 crore.





MP Papul is currently in Kuwait jail.





He was arrested in Kuwait in June in cases related to human trafficking, residency visa trading and money laundering. He was sent to prison there. The Public Prosecutor of Kuwait had approached the Central Bank to freeze his bank accounts.







The financial balance of the company amounts to about 5 million Kuwait dinars, including 3 million dinars as company's capital.





The Attorney General of Kuwait decided to imprison the Bangladeshi MP for 21 days in the central prison, according to Arab Times. The Public Prosecutor decided to continue the imprisonment of the remaining accused and to release the owner of a company on bail of 2,000 dinars.







