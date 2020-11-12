No tolerance of terrorist activities: IGP



Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed on Wednesday said no terrorist activity will be tolerated anywhere in Bangladesh.





The government is determined to ensure highest security of citizens of all walks of life and maintain peace and law and order across the country, he said. The IGP was talking to reporters after inaugurating a newly built three-storey police officers' mess building with a six-storey foundation beside the Bandarban Hospital Road here in the morning, reports BSS. Chattogram Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Anwar Hossain, Bandarban Superintendent of Police Jerin Akhter and other senior police officials were present at the function.





Later, Benazir Ahmed visited the officers' room and VIP rooms of the mess building. The Public Works Department constructed the three-storey building at a cost of about Taka 2.60 crore.



