Finance Ministry for action against stimulus scam



The Financial Institutions Division of the Finance Ministry has directed Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) to take necessary action against the Thermax Group for its irregularities related to grabbing stimulus packages.





The ministry sent a letter with an attached copy of the Asian Age report to the BFIU chief on 29 September, 2020. A deputy secretary of the Central Bank Branch of the Department of Financial Institutions signed it.





The Asian Age ran a news item titled 'Thermax Turns into Another Hallmark' on 17 September in 2020. Abu Hena Mohammad Razi Hasan, head of BFIU confirmed the development to The Asian Age. Bangladesh Bank's Executive Director Kazi Saidur Rahman is blamed for not paying proper attention to the stimulus package implementation.



