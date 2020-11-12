Govt plans to reopen schools



Education Minister Dipu Moni has hinted that the government is thinking of reopening educational institutions on limited scales as the extended shutdown ends on Nov 14.





She was speaking at a discussion in the capital on Wednesday.







The Education Minister said, "We are working to decide if we will reopen on the 15th of November, or extend the shutdown again, or restart classes on limited scales for some grades."





''The government will take a decision by Nov 14,'' Dipu Moni added.



Leave Your Comments