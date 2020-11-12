None will be let off: Home Minister



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has assured that all the culprits involved in the 'killing' of Senior ASP Anisul Karim Shipon, will be brought to book.





He was briefing journalists at his secretariat office on Wednesday.





The Home Boss said, ''We have come to know that ASP Anisul was first taken to a hospital for mental treatment. Later, he was shifted to the Mind Aid Hospital for better treatment. On reaching there, he came under physical assault by a group of people and it was seen on a video clip.'' ''Doctors at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases declared Anisul dead soon after he was taken there,'' added the minister.





Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said, ''Investigation is going on. After that, we will be able to inform you what actually happened. However, none will be spared.''

Responding to a query, he said, the Mind Aid Hospital did not take approval from the authorities concerned.







