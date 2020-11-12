'Opposing govt is BNP's only political strategy'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the only political strategy of BNP is to oppose the government on all issues.





"Opposition is its only political strategy. So, how will the BNP add colour to the developing rainbow of democracy?" he questioned while speaking at a virtual press briefing on contemporary affairs from his official residence, reports BSS.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP is far away from the role that the people expect from the party to strengthen democratic institutions in the country. Asking what role BNP has played so far to advance democracy in the country, he said BNP did nothing but making criticisms of the government over everything, while BNP leaders do not praise any good work of the government.





The AL general secretary said the BNP's politics is based on conspiracy, not on democracy, and the party has proved it time and again.





Observing that not only the Election Commission (EC) but also the opposition party has many things to learn from the US election, Quader said the EC is a constitutional body and it is working under the constitutional process.





About BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's comments on judiciary, he said the judiciary is working completely independently.





In recent incidents, Quader said, some AL leaders and activists have been sentenced and are getting punished as the government does not intervene in anything, which proves that the judiciary is working independently.





Noting that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is also working independently, he said cases are being filed against the public representatives of the ruling party at different levels and they are being punished.





"It is clear that there is no government intervention on the national anti-graft agency" he added.Responding to another comment of Mirza Fakhrul, the AL general secretary said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the most popular and pro-people politician in the country's politics since 1975.





He said the Awami League can understand the language of the minds of commoners as it does politics for the land and its people.On the other hand, Quader said, even the BNP could not read the language of the minds of its leaders and workers, let alone the language of the people's minds.









