Asian Age Chairman gets bail



Asian Age Chairman Shoeb Chowdhury has been granted bail in two defamation cases filed by the Exim Bank and NASSA group over the publication of a news report.





Atiqul Islam, Magistrate of the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Dhaka yesterday granted the bail that Shoeb Chowdhury sought in an appeal through his lawyers Prokash Bishwas and Kalyan Kumer Saha appearing before the court.





A news item titled "Monster behind spoiling banks" was published in The Asian Age on October 24 in 2019.





Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury, Senior Assistant Vice-President of the Exim Bank and Lt. Col. (rtd) Sirajul Islam, Adviser of NASSA group filed two separate defamation cases against five editors of The Asian Age and its Chairman Shoeb Chowdhury on November 5 and 11, 2019. The court accepted the case against The Asian Age top brass on November 10.





Earlier in November 2019 the Joint District Judge 4th Court of Dhaka rejected a similar defamation case (no-43/19) filed against the Asian Age Chairman and its Editor-in-Chief Jesmin Chowdhury, Editor-in-Charge Syed Badrul Ahsan, Editor-at-large Avirook Sen, reporter PR Biswas and publisher Al-Amin Chowdhury by Nazrul Islam Mazumder, Chairman of the Exim Bank and NASSA group. The plaintiff Nazrul Islam Mazumder claimed himself to be the owner of worth 67 billion US dollars.

