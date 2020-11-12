Texas tops 1 million cases as COVID-19 surge engulfs the US





Wednesday Texas reported 1 million confirmed cases ofCOVID-19, and took the first position among states in US.

Starting from Friday all restaurants, bars, and gyms willhave to shut at 10pm also restricted gatherings of more than 10 persons in NewYork by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The U.S. has recorded over 240,000 deaths and more than 10.3million confirmed infections, with new cases soaring to all-time highs of wellover 120,000 per day over the past week. Health experts have blamed theincrease in part on the onset of cold weather and growing frustration with mask-wearingand other precautions.

Cases per day are on the rise in 49 states, and deaths perday are climbing in 39. A month ago, the U.S. was seeing about 730 COVID-19deaths per day on average; that has now surpassed 970.

Oklahoma’s healthdepartment said Wednesday that 1,248 people were hospitalized for confirmed orprobable coronavirus, shattering the previous one-day record of 1,055.

Texas reported 10,865 new cases on Tuesday, breaking arecord set in mid-July. One of the hardest-hit places is the border city of ElPaso; its county has nearly 28,000 active cases and has suffered more than 680COVID-19 deaths.

The American Medical Association renewed its plea formask-wearing, physical distancing and frequent hand-washing.

“With the holidays quickly approaching, each of us must doeverything possible to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” AMA President Susan Baileysaid. “Failing to do our part will prolong the suffering and disruption to ourlives and inevitably lead to more deaths of our friends, neighbors and lovedones.”

More than 4,200 veterans have died from COVID-19 athospitals and homes run by the Department of Veterans Affairs, and nearly85,000 have been infected, according to the department.

