How far is the path of public awareness about Carona?





The second phase of the global corona virus has begun. The number of infected people in the world has started increasing day by day. Its effects have started to be felt in Bangladesh as well.



According to the BBC's report published on 29 September 2020, the death toll of Kovid-19 has already exceeded one million in the world. Experts say the actual number is much higher.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called it a "painful milestone" and a "numbing emotion."



However, experts say that different methods of accounting and different methods of recording statistics in different countries, as well as sporadic tests, make it difficult to get accurate information on how many people actually died or how many people were actually infected with Corona in Covid-19.



But they say the actual number of dead and injured is much higher. Authorities estimate that 30 out of every 1 million people in Bangladesh die from the coronavirus. The Department of Health estimates that a total of 5,219 people have died from the corona virus so far. So far, a total of 3 lakh 82 thousand 43 people have been identified as infected with coronavirus. In such a situation, the second step in the release of corona infestation is to ask the question, how far have we been able to deal with corona awareness and keep ourselves and our families safe from corona? Although we are told to move, do business, work according to the government health rules, the current scenario is different, which is painful. Looking at the current scenario, it seems that the deadly virus called Covit-19 or Coronavirus, which has been wreaking havoc in this country, including the rest of the world, has left this country forever.



Looking at our daily routine, it seems that we have got rid of this virus forever. So far from following the government health rules for my own safety, I have stopped wearing the minimum max that I wore a few days ago.



Which is really sad.



I think there is no alternative but to be aware of one's position to save oneself and one's family from this deadly corona. Because the worldwide Covit-19 or coronavirus violence has started in the second phase.



Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during the past 100 years. We seem to have forgotten that this contagious disease is a great danger to the human community. Sad but true so far scientists have not been able to discover the exact cure for this disease. The medical method has not yet been discovered. Yet the way our doctors around the world are treating us is truly amazing. They are risking their lives to treat the disease. Although already many doctors, moneylenders, members of the security forces, ordinary people have not been able to get the last protection from this deadly virus. Although now there is not only a message of hope in front of us, scientists are also working on how to find a cure for it.



However, no country has been spared from this apparently deadly virus infection. Everyone is tackling the virus with their own abilities and personal awareness. The people of the country who have been able to become conscious and follow the hygiene rules have been able to easily protect themselves and their families from the deadly virus.



Since we have limited capacity and difficulty in getting proper medical care, it is very important to be a little conscious and follow the health rules to save ourselves and our family. We believe that it is impossible to stop the violence without raising public awareness to reduce the rate of infection.



In this work, along with government initiatives, people's thoughts and consciousness should be changed and prominent personalities of the society should come forward to increase public awareness. Lockdown is not the only way to prevent this deadly virus. It is more important to be self-motivated and follow health rules than lockdown. We need to keep in mind that the key to protecting against this contagious disease is social distance, use of masks and personal hygiene. Which every people must abide by.



Although already at the district and police station level, Corona is headed by an executive magistrate to deal with the second phase



The mobile court has continued to operate which is positive. It already operates mobile courts in many districts



People are being fined for not wearing masks.



Awareness posters have been put up to enforce government health rules and awareness campaigns are going on in the media. Various awareness videos are being made and broadcast on Bangladesh Television by the concerned ministry of the government and corona awareness programs are being organized with different doctors. Awareness programs are being aired on Bangladesh Betar in parallel which is positive.



The Department of Information Technology is also working on a number of initiatives to promote digital media. In this time of Corona virus, 160 million people in the country have been able to access healthcare, daily food aid and cash through mobile banking in such a short time.



At the same time, our security forces have played a positive role in keeping people at home in dealing with Corona. Although Corona did not have a clear idea about the epidemic at the beginning, the security forces have increased the number of corona outbreaks as their workload has increased.



They have to be active again to deal with the second step.



In the second step, the people must abide by the government's hygiene rules to deal with corona. And in order to make people aware of this work, the people concerned need to be made aware in a way that is easy to understand.



The cultural personalities of the country have to come forward to deal with this epidemic. People need to be advised to do what needs to be done to make them aware of their place.



The writer_is freelance columnist.



