Pneumonia causes 18% childhood deaths in Bangladesh every year





Before turning five every year 24,300 children die frompneumonia in Bangladesh, which is around 18%. The preparedness to providetreatment for pneumonia is 5% of the health facilities.

At a view exchange program organized by Research forDecision Makers (RDM) and Data for Impact (D4I) at the International Centre forDiarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) experts came up with thefindings ahead of World Pneumonia Day.

34% had received an antibiotic among 42% when they weretaken to hospitals with symptoms of lung infection, information found byBangladesh Demographic and Health Survey 2017. Survey showed that the readinessof the health facilities to provide appropriate treatment for childhoodpneumonia lacks when there is 45% pneumonia deaths are occurring at healthfacilities.

Professor Dr Samir Saha, executive director of Child HealthResearch Foundation, said: “For 50% of the pneumonia cases, causes are stillunknown. And without this information, pneumonia cannot be prevented in thelong run.”

Dr Md Jobayer Chishti, senior scientist at HospitalsNutrition and Clinical Services Division of the icddr,b, focused on havingpulse oximetry devices in hospitals and investing in low-cost localinnovations. He also brought the example of a low-cost bubble CPAP machine thatcut death by 75% during the trial.

Leave Your Comments