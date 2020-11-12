Evidence of injustice: No incident of disrespecting Quran found

Jewel’s cousin, Saiful Islam, filed a case with Patgram Police Station on October 31. Two more cases were also lodged in this connection.
“There’s no evidence of disrespecting the holy Quran and the rumour over it took the life of Jewel,” says the report.
Additional District Magistrate TMA Momin handed over the report to the deputy commissioner of the district.
Momin said, “We didn’t get any evidence of disrespecting the Quran. It’s only a rumour which was spread deliberately.”
The probe report was made after taking written and verbal statements of 50 people with four recommendations, he said while talking to reporters at a press briefing on Wednesday.
Additional SP Rabiul Islam, said, “We’ve collected 17-20 video clips of the incident which went viral on social networking site Facebook and gleaned information from those.”
Additional Superintendent of Lalmonirhat Police Rabiul Islam, deputy director of Fire Service and Civil Defence Shahidul Islam, were present there.
So far, 25 people have been arrested in three cases filed over the lynching. Of them, 18 were sent to jail while nine were placed in remand.
Detectives arrested the prime accused, Abul Hossain, 45, from the capital’s Kuril Biswa Road on November 7.