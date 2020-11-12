Typhoon causes major flooding in Philippine capital





The third typhoon to hit the storm-thumped Philippines in asmany weeks caused major flooding in Manila on Thursday, trapping some people onrooftops and claiming at least one life in another part of the country.

Typhoon Vamco packed winds of up to 155 kilometres (96miles) per hour as it swept across Luzon after making landfall overnight, withauthorities warning of landslides and potentially deadly storm surges along thecoast.

Heavy rain effectively shut down Manila, the sprawlingcapital of 12 million people, and surrounding areas.

“A lot of places are submerged. Many people are crying forhelp,” said Rouel Santos, 53, a retired disaster officer in Rizal province,next to Manila.

Santos said the flooding caused by Vamco brought backmemories of the devastating Typhoon Ketsana, known in the Philippines asTropical Storm Ondoy, that hit in 2009 and claimed hundreds of lives.

The area, which includes Catanduanes Island, is stillreeling from deadly typhoons Molave and Goni, which killed dozens of people anddestroyed tens of thousands of homes.

Swathes of Bicol remain without power and with only limitedor no telecommunication services after Goni — the most powerful typhoon so farthis year — toppled power lines, flattened houses and flooded roads.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms andtyphoons every year, which typically wipe out harvests, homes andinfrastructure in already impoverished areas.

