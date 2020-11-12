Published:  03:25 PM, 12 November 2020 Last Update: 03:29 PM, 12 November 2020

All Educational institutions in Bangladesh to remain closed until December 19

The government has again extended the closure of educational institutions until December 19 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
 
The Education Ministry issued a notice in this regard on Thursday.

The government announced general holidays in late March in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and shut all the educational institutions.
 
Although activities at both government and private offices were gradually restored, educational institutions have not been reopened.
 
The duration of previously announced closure of educational institutions is scheduled to end on November 14.


