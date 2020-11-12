GP signed MoU to facilitate online classes





Amid coronavius pandemic a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)signed by University Grant Commission (UGC) with Grameen Phone Limited (GP) toexpedite online classes of different Public and Private Universities.

On behalf of GP CEO Kazi Mahbub and UGC secretary Dr FerdousZaman signed the MoU on Thursday.

Students and teachers will be brovided with cheap internetpackegaes by GP according to the MoU, as per press release issued on Thursday.

UGC Chairman Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah presided over theceremony at zoom platform.

Addressing the event, the UGC chairman said, “The agreementwill play an important role in running online education activities and meet theneed of students.” He also thanked Grameen Phone to facilitate the initiative.

Students of public and private universities will be providedwith internet bandwidth of state-owned mobile operator Teletalk at a nominalprice to help continue their online education activities.

University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC) made thedisclosure through a press release on September 2, saying students of theuniversities under UGC run platform BdREN will get the opportunity.

BdREN is a high performance data Communications networkproviding connectivity among higher education and research institutions in bothpublic and private sectors.

