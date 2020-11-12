NBR owned one of the five buses torched in city

In capitals different places five buses torched thisafternoon during by-polls to Dhaka-18 constituency. No casualty reported sofar. Incidents took place within one hour. National Board of Revenue owned oneof the five buses.

The arson attacks took place between 12:30 pm and 2:15 pmThursday, Fire Service spokesman Mohammad Sabbir said.

The buses were set on fire near the Dhaka Press Club and inShahbagh, Gulistan and Motijheel.

