Published:  04:28 PM, 12 November 2020 Last Update: 04:53 PM, 12 November 2020

NBR owned one of the five buses torched in city

NBR owned one of the five buses torched in city

In capitals different places five buses torched thisafternoon during by-polls to Dhaka-18 constituency. No casualty reported sofar. Incidents took place within one hour. National Board of Revenue owned oneof the five buses.

The arson attacks took place between 12:30 pm and 2:15 pmThursday, Fire Service spokesman Mohammad Sabbir said.

The buses were set on fire near the Dhaka Press Club and inShahbagh, Gulistan and Motijheel.

 



Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From City

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »