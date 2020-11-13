Diner Sheshe





"I've lived all my life by the sea. It's seen me as a kid who would take part in pebble throwing competitions, as a teenager who would dream of owning a house in the city, as a young man working tirelessly from sunrise to sunset, and now as a man trying to provide for his family.







Even my livelihood is from the sea- I'm a fisherman. I wake up early in the morning, spend 2-3 hours trying to catch fish, come back and sell them at the mandi. By the time I get home, it's 6 PM and the sun is about to set.







My older daughter, Riya loves to watch the sun go down, so I try to not miss it. To her, it's like a game of chuppam chuppai with a golden ball. And the younger one? She just wants to touch everything in sight. Be it the sun, the waves or even your camera.





It's these moments that I live for because when I get home and they run towards their Papa- the pain in my shoulders from rowing the boat, the smell of the mandi; none of it lasts.





On Sundays, we even eat Bhindi- it's everyone's favourite and my wife makes the best Bhindi. I always want to see my children happy, so I try to shield them from the tough days as much as I can. Still, they can always tell the bad days from the good ones. Upon my return, I'm sometimes very quiet-they just come and sit next to me.







You see, it's not an easy life living by the shore. Especially during the monsoon, everything gets ruined and there are days when we have to go without food because the chulha won't start. But you won't see us complain, because no one has it easy. Just yesterday I made an extra buck so we all sat together and ate bhutta.







I'm thankful for the times when I have that little extra in my pocket, but it's not enough- I want more for my girls. Life by the shore is all I've known, but they deserve to see the shore from up above; from within the four walls of a home. And maybe for a fisherman that's an impossible dream, but a father will do anything to make it happen."





Humans of Bombay, Fb

