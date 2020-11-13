Worldwide waffling





A man has lost Rs 8.95 lakhs in a case of online fraud after his minor son installed an app on his phone at the behest of an unknown caller. The application gave the accused remote access to the mobile phone, helping him steal the money." The victim, Ashok Manwate, a resident of Koradi, has lodged a complaint in this connection," a police official said, as quoted by the NDTV article.On Wednesday, the victim's 15-year-old son was using his phone when he received a call from an unknown number.









Eagle-eyed shoppers have been sharing their find online pointing out that the silver sequin-encrusted ornament actually opens so you can put items inside.But it's not just anything people are putting inside, as many are using it to store ashes, so those they've lost can be a part of their festive celebrations.One shopper picked up a few from the bargain store - which remains opened during lockdown - and thanked others for sharing the heart-warming idea.She said: "Thank you to the person that posted the other day about these ornaments to put ashes in… got one for each close member of my family and put a little card with a message on each one."









Hyundai i20 2020?was recently launched at a starting price of ?6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The top variant of the i20, which is the 1.0-litre Turbo GDi Petrol Asta(O) model, will come at a price of ?11.17 lakh (ex-showroom). Not only is the new i20 directly competing against the premium hatchbacks available in the Indian market but in terms of its pricing alone, it also takes on one of the most popular passenger vehicle segments in India, the sub-compact SUVs.If price is the one big, overpowering consideration for someone in the market for a new vehicle, irrespective of segments, does the i20 2020 hold its own against a long list of sub-compact SUVs?









China's commercial propertydeals are expected to double in value over the next decade, buoyed by an increase in capital coming from insurers, the emergence of more investment funds and the creation of real estate investment trusts (Reits), according to CBRE. The global property services firm forecasts in a research report that the transaction value of commercial properties - which includes office and retail spaces - could top 650 billion yuan (US$98.3 billion) in 2030, more than twice the current level.China's economyhas shown its resilience in the post-Covid-19 world," said Sam Xie, CBRE China's head of research. "China will pioneer a global recovery while the commercial real estate market will see new opportunities."



Leave Your Comments