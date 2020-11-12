Swimming Federation Executive meeting held

Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal



Executive Committee of the Bangladesh Swimming Federation 7th meeting was held under the chairmanship of Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, newly appointed President of the Bangladesh Swimming Federation . The meeting was held at the Naval Headquarters in Banani on Thursday. The meeting was held in the last week of this month on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Senior vice-president of the executive council of the Bangladesh Swimming Federation Golam Mohammad Alamgir, vice-president Md Rafiz Uddin, general secretary MB Saif and other members were present at the meeting.

