WASA, WSUP to ensure healthy sanitation services

An agreement titled between Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and Water and Sanitation for Urban Poor (WSUP) was signed on Thursday.





The "Vacuum Tank Handover and Lease Agreement Signing" will ensure healthy sanitation services to slum dwellers and other residents of the capital. Dhaka WASA Managing Director Engineer Taqsem A Khan presided over the signing ceremony. The agreement was signed by Uttam Kumar Roy, Commercial Manager, Dhaka WASA and Abdus Shahid, Country Program Manager, USAP Bangladesh.



