'Biden wants a Brexit deal so UK should knuckle down'

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin arrives at a two-day face-to-face EU summit, in Brussels, Belgium, October 15, 2020. - Reuters



Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Thursday that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden wanted a Brexit trade deal to be clinched with the European Union so British Prime Minister Boris Johnson should knuckle down and strike an agreement. The United Kingdom left the EU in January but the two sides are trying to clinch a deal that would govern nearly a trillion dollars in annual trade before informal membership - known as the transition period - ends on Dec. 31.





Biden's win in the U.S. presidential election has changed the international context of Brexit: The United Kingdom's most powerful ally will now be led by a man who favors a Brexit deal and relishes his Irish heritage. "He is very committed to the Good Friday Agreement," Martin said of Biden. "Particularly in relation to Brexit, he would favor obviously a deal between the European Union and Britain." "And I think that's where, if I could respectfully say it, that's where the British government should head, in that direction, in my view. It should knuckle down and... get a deal with the European Union," Martin told BBC radio. A tumultuous "no deal" finale to the United Kingdom's five-year Brexit crisis would sow chaos through the delicate supply chains that stretch across Britain, the EU and beyond - just as the economic hit from the corona virus pandemic worsens. "I actually believe that Boris Johnson wants a deal. I think his gut instinct would favor a deal. The politics of what is happening within Britain is something that may influence issues," Martin said.





Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said Britain would not compromise on its sovereignty but that the government hoped for a deal in the days ahead. "We hope that in the days ahead, admittedly, time is short, but in the days ahead, both sides will be able to reach agreement and the EU will show some further flexibility in those respects," he told the BBC.





--- Reuters, London

