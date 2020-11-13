Coastal Day observed in Rangabali

Locals, Journalists, political leaders and leaders of civil society formed a human chain in front of Rangabali Press Club marking 50 years of Bhola Cyclone and demanded 12 Novemer as 'Coastal Day' in on Thursday. -AA



Recommended Coastal Day has been observed in Rangabali upazila of Patuakhali on Thursday remembering the 50th anniversary of Bhola Cyclone that hit Bangladesh, the then Pakistan on 12 November in 1970. Human chain and a discussion meeting held on the auditorium of Rangabali Press Club marking Bhola Cyclone, organized by Rangabali Press Club on Thursday. Journalists, political leaders and leaders of civil society were present on the occasion. General Secretary of Rangabali Upazila Awami League and UP Chairman Saiduzzaman Mamun Khan, General Secretary of Rangabali Press Club Kamrul Hasan Rubel, Senior Vice President Zabir Hossain, Joint-General Secretary Enamul Islam and Promotion Secretary Jawadul Kabir Pritam, including among others were also present on the occasion. Speakers on the meeting emphasized on the declaration of the recommended 'Coastal Day'. They said, "The catastrophic cyclone that swept across the coast on 12th November, 2020 killed thousands of people in the coastal area. It is important for the country to declare 'Coastal Day' to commemorate this terrible day."





--- Zabir Hossain, Rangabali, Patuakhali

