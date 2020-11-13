Humayun Ahmed





Humayun Ahmed- a multifaceted Bengali in the world of Bengali literature and culture has departed for eternal peace and salvation in 2012 on July 19. Till date he remains immortal among Bengalis of not only Bangladesh but also to that of Indian state of West Bengal and Tripura. I write this feature as a token of tribute to him on the occasion of his 72nd birth anniversary which falls on November 13. This is not just an evaluation about this scribe but as a tribute to this multifaceted cultural personality. Though his life in this eternity was short-lived, just a paltry sixty three years of age as his precious life came to a grinding halt due to incurable disease cancer. In his shortest span of his longevity Legendary Humayun Ahmed wrote approximately 250 books. Apart from being a scientist cum writer of repute he was equally a dramatist and filmmaker of wide-ranging talents.







Whenever Book Fairs are held in Kolkata and Dhaka, it was found that books written by this writer are found in the stall abundantly. It is our extreme misfortune that all his diehard fans and admirers lost him prematurely due to an incurable disease colon cancer. In this regard we feel that destiny was write largely in our mind and heart. I distinctly recollect that in Kolkata Book Fair which is held in the city during peak winter a young and dynamic lady entered Bangladesh pavilion and asked for a collect novels of this talented writer. On noticing a collected novel at a stall of Dhaka, the lady asked for that book and was so excited that I was deeply moved to watch her reaction about the book. She told the employee of that book publishing house she is a hardcore fan of Humayun Ahmed and read several of his works including Nandita Narak, Jyotsna o Janani, Debi etc. various other novels of repute. This glaring reflects that Ahmed despite being deceased long time back is still vivid in the storehouse of memories of the citizens of India and Bangladesh.







A writer when evaluated by his readers and fans degrees of the concerned person is not looked into deeply. The online reader of this feature about this talented writer might have curiosity in mind why do I say so. This is nothing but to admire that particular writer. There is no hard and fast theory that in order to be a writer one should not be a high class degree holder or a person from humanities stream. Earning academic degrees are just like stereotyped education that an individual is an M.A, M.Sc, PhD or B.Tech, M.Tech etc. In order to trace out the real mystery behind it all of us should be a well versed reader on all subjects including mother language Bengali and also English language. If we talk about Rabindranath Tagore he had never been to school or college but he was above all. In the same manner there are many other writers like Tagore in both Bengali and English language. Now let me go back to the context of my interpretation about this talented writer Humayun Ahmed.



Humayun Ahmed was no doubt a multifarious talented writer in the Sub Continent. Being a person from pure Bio Science stream he was well versed in all subjects. That is why he could write on multifarious issues with ease and comfort. As already mentioned Humayun Ahmed was apart from being a writer of repute, was a prolific dramatist and film maker. It was through these facets of his life he also received wide ranging encomiums.







Humayun Ahmed was an example of secularism. Whatever he wrote it bears an example of secularism. That is why apart from Dhaka, Bangladesh he was equally popular in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal. Though he is no more within us during the past eight years since his untimely demise but his eminence has not yet waned. Even in the hub of Kolkata’s book market, College Street, the name Humayun Ahmed is still vivid in the life of book lovers and retailers of the city. Late Humayun Ahmed was extremely fortunate to have been closely associated with some of the prominent writers like Late Sunil Gangopadhaya, Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay, Sanjib Chattopadhyay, Samaresh Majumdar etc various other prominent writers of Kolkata.





Also it is gratifying for me to state Late Humayun Ahmed also had the privilege to write for Desh. It was in the year 2012 on July 19, when late writer departed for eternal peace and salvation I saw on my own there had been deep mourning on his death. In this regard Sunil Gangopadhaya was interviewed by a private Bengali television channel to speak about Humayun Ahmed.





When he started speaking about Ahmed Gangopadhayay became so emotional that tears started rolling down from his eyes. In fact what he expressed was, ‘Himu was like my siblings. I cannot accept his demise. It is difficult to survive without Himu.’It was absolutely true to me that Sunil Gangopadhaya could not sustain this shock and departed for eternal peace and salvation in that same year on October 23. On that particular date entire Kolkata was in the midst of festive euphoria but his demise has suddenly brought shock to all his ardent admirers of Kolkata and Dhaka.







Apart from writing in his mother language Bengali Late Humayun Ahmed Late writer also wrote some books in English language too. It is dearly evident by glancing over his books he was an erudite scholar in its highest extremity. There was not a single issue in which he has not touched upon really a multifaceted person in the world of Bengali literature. Every year whenever there is a book fair held in Kolkata and Dhaka it was found that the works of Humayun Ahmed are found in plenty. Even in Kolkata books written by Humayun Ahmed have good amount of readership which is really heartening news to literary lovers of not only Kolkata but also of Dhaka and other cities of Bangladesh. Lastly I can say with confidence that Late Humayun Ahmed will remain deeply embedded in the threshold of our memories.





The way literary lovers of both Kolkata and Dhaka city plus other cities till date remembers Sunil Gangopadhaya, Rabindranath Tagore, Sarat Chandra Chatterjee, Syed Shamshul Haq etc. various other writers so also all of them will reminisce Humayun Ahmed from the core of their heart. Now he is in his Abode of Peace at Nuhash Pally in Gazipur but it is all our humble cherishment that he will continue to bless the modern writers from heaven. His two younger siblings, Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and Ahsan Habib are also prolific writers and they are trying their level best to uphold the noble legacies of Late Humayun Ahmed. It was our misfortune that we lost him at a tender age of sixty three years of age. It is shocking that The Almighty sometimes don’t listen to our pray to make the talented creative persons alive for long. But modern generations should inherit his multiple talents in the upcoming days of their lives.





The writer is a freelance contributor based in Kolkata.







Leave Your Comments