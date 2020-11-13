Azizul's family members test positive for Covid-19





Noted actor Azizul Hakim, his wife playwright Zeenat Hakim and his son Muhaimeen Hakim have tested positive for Covid-19. The actor informed the media that the Covid test result came positive on Tuesday. Azizul Hakim is still suffering from fever while his son and wife do not have any fever. The whole families are currently isolated at their house. The actor was busy shooting for a drama last month and was also shooting for a documentary based on his life 'Shokol Babara Bhalo Thakuk,' jointly directed by his daughter and actor, Nazah Hakim and son-in-law, Nafis Fuad Shuvo.





