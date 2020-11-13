Momoa was starving, couldn't get work after 'GOT'

Jason Momoa



Actor Jason Momoa got global fame essaying Khal Drogo in popular series 'Game Of Thrones', and he says losing the job in 2011 left him in debt. Khal Drogo, the husband of Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, was killed off during the first season finale in 2011.





The 41-year-old actor was facing financial crunch around the time his character was eliminated from the show. Momoa told InStyle, according to a report in dailymail.co.uk. He added that he was struggling to even to pay the bills at that point of time. "I mean, we were starving after 'Game of Thrones'," he said, adding: "I couldn't get work. It's very challenging when you have babies and you're completely in debt." Momoa is married to Lisa Bonet. The couples have a daughter Lola Iolani, 13, and a son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, 11.





--- Agencies

